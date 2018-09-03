10 school memories that every Russian can relate to (PICS)

School days are special, from fashion experiments to teachers dancing awkwardly at the prom. These pictures will undoubtedly make Russians misty-eyed with nostalgia.

1. Turning up with flowers on your first day at school and realizing what you’ve got yourself into

Kaifolog

2. Trying to put your exciting summer holiday into words. Fail!

Essay on how I spent my summer. Sex, drugs, rock-n-roll. Marked “2” (unacceptable)

Kaifolog

3. Etching your legacy into the school’s history (literally)

“Parta” is the Russian word for “school desk”

Kaifolog

4. Snow, rain, and ice means simply getting to school can be a challenge in itself.

Kaifolog

5. Tuning into one’s creative side to pass the time during lessons

Kaifolog

6. When you just couldn’t wait for the bell to ring during gym class

Kaifolog

7. Experimenting with fashion...and sometimes going overboard

Kaifolog

8. Doing one’s best to learn something under the watchful eye of determined teachers!

Kaifolog

9. And celebrating your scientific achievements like a boss

Kaifolog

10. Perhaps most memorable of all - dancing at the Last Bell and prom together with those teachers who were counting the days to your graduation

Последний Звонок Выпускной Школа Танцы Якутск GIF from Lastbell GIFs

And then crying your eyes out after actually leaving school - it makes no sense!

Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Обида Слезы Рыдаю GIF from Crying GIFs

