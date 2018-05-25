The Last Bell: Russian teenagers celebrate end of school

Today, Russian graduates across the whole country are celebrating the beginning of summer and the end of term, in what’s called “The Last Bell.” When classes finish, kids usually get together in restaurants, organize a boat trip, or enjoy a picnic in the forest, among other things.
However, school life is not over yet. To bid farewell completely, students still need to pass final exams in June.
