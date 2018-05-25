The Last Bell: Russian teenagers celebrate end of school

Today, Russian graduates across the whole country are celebrating the beginning of summer and the end of term, in what’s called “The Last Bell.” When classes finish, kids usually get together in restaurants, organize a boat trip, or enjoy a picnic in the forest, among other things.

However, school life is not over yet. To bid farewell completely, students still need to pass final exams in June.

Grigoriy Sisoev/Sputnik Grigoriy Sisoev/Sputnik

Grigoriy Sisoev/Sputnik Grigoriy Sisoev/Sputnik

Vitaliy Belousov/Sputnik Vitaliy Belousov/Sputnik

Sergei Savostyanov/TASS Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Sergei Savostyanov/TASS Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Sputnik Sputnik

Sputnik Sputnik

Igor Maslov/Sputnik Igor Maslov/Sputnik

Evgeny Yepanchintsev/Sputnik Evgeny Yepanchintsev/Sputnik

Vitaliy Belousov/Sputnik Vitaliy Belousov/Sputnik

Here you will find a step by step guide on how to start your education in Russia.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.