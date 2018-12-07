Which Russian universities produce the most billionaires?

Like anywhere in the world, choosing the right university in Russia is one of the first steps to future success. This choice doesn’t necessarily determine whether a person will become a Russian oligarch after graduation, but making the right call can give students a serious boost in life – and some universities have a knack for churning out alumni who go on to amass huge fortunes.

In Russia, there are four of such universities, according to recent data from educations.com. The Lomonosov Moscow State University, MGIMO University, MISiS University, and Plekhanov Russian University of Economics made it into the top 20 of the educations.com list thanks to the networth of their wealthy graduates from the Forbes 2018 Billionaires list.

Although each of these Moscow-based institutions falls just outside of the top 10, it’s evident that the Russian capital has produced more billionaire alumni than any other city in the world.

