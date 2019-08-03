All Russia-related crossword clues

1) "Terrible" Russian
Ivan
2) Russian ruler
tsar or czar (read more about the correct spelling of this word here.)
3) Russian river
Volga, Lena, Don (our article about the most amazing Russian rivers explains more.)
4) ‘Black Russian’ cocktail ingredient
Vodka
5) Russian country house
Dacha
6) Russian currency
Ruble
7) Russian flag color
Blue/red/white (find out more about how the flag appeared here)
8) Russia-China border city/river
Amur
9) Cities of Siberia
Novosibirsk (the biggest), Omsk (second biggest), Chita, Irkutsk, Tomsk
10) “The Russia House” author
John le Carre
11) “The Russia House” actors
Sean Connery/ Michelle Pfeiffer
12) Soviet counterintelligence agency/ Soviet spies/ James Bond's nemesis/ "From Russia With Love" organization
SMERSH
13) Soviet bad guys/ USSR intelligence agency
KGB
14) State led by Lenin/ Russia until '91/ The Evil Empire/ Superpower/ Former Russia
USSR
15) Soviet rulers
(Vladimir) Lenin/ (Joseph) Stalin/ (Nikita) Khrushchev/ (Leonid) Brezhnev/ (Yuri) Andropov/ (MIkhail) Gorbachev
16) Russian rulers
(Boris) Yeltsin/ (Vladimir) Putin
17) First man in space
(Yuri) Gagarin
18) First woman in space
(Valentina) Tereshkova
19) Soviet prison camp
Gulag
20) Ulan-... (City in Siberia)
Ude
21) Main Protagonist of Crime and Punishment
Raskolnikov
22) Tolstoy
War and Peace/Anna Karenina
23) Russian for Peace, to Tolstoy / Russian for War, to Tolstoy
Mir / Voina
24) Cyrillic for USSR
CCCP
25) Popular Russian girl’s name
Olga, Natasha, Tatyana, Ekaterina, Alexandra, Svetlana
