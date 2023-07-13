How to dream in Russian

Today we dream together!

I took this scene from the Soviet movie «Курьер» (“Messenger Boy”). The main character has just finished school and doesn't know what to do next - fall in love, get a job, or join the army.

Karen Shakhnazarov-Mosfilm, 1986 Karen Shakhnazarov-Mosfilm, 1986

I personally think that if you don’t have a dream, you don’t have a direction. And we can't have that,

so I've prepared a Russian grammar construction for you to find yours!

Я мечтаю + о + Prep. case

Я мечтаю о поездке на море.

Я мечтаю + Infinitive

Я мечтаю поехать на море.

