How to dream in Russian

Today we dream together!
I took this scene from the Soviet movie «Курьер» (“Messenger Boy”). The main character has just finished school and doesn't know what to do next - fall in love, get a job, or join the army.
I personally think that if you don’t have a dream, you don’t have a direction. And we can't have that,
so I've prepared a Russian grammar construction for you to find yours!
