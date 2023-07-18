Introduce yourself with the help of these Russian geniuses

Leo Tolstoy, Andrei Tarkovsky, Peter Tchaikovsky and Sergei Korolev are here to teach you some phrases!

Pixabay; Шерер, Набгольц и Кº; Tarkovsky filiming "The Mirror," 1974; Igor Gnevashev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru Pixabay; Шерер, Набгольц и Кº; Tarkovsky filiming "The Mirror," 1974; Igor Gnevashev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Привет!

Today we will learn how to introduce ourselves. That’s easy: we use only two constructions: “меня зовут [name]” , followed by “я [profession]”.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

In English, there’s the verb “to be”, but in present tense in Russian, it gets omitted. Instead of saying "Я являюсь учителем" or "я есть учитель" we say just "я учитель" - or literally, "I teacher".

See how simple that was? Russian is not as hard as people think. To finish the conversation, don’t forget to be polite and say "Приятно познакомиться!".

Меня зовут Татьяна. Я учитель русского языка и блогер. И я рада с вами познакомиться!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.