Introduce yourself with the help of these Russian geniuses

Привет!
Today we will learn how to introduce ourselves. That’s easy: we use only two constructions: “меня зовут [name]” , followed by “я [profession]”.
In English, there’s the verb “to be”, but in present tense in Russian, it gets omitted. Instead of saying "Я являюсь учителем" or "я есть учитель" we say just "я учитель" - or literally, "I teacher".
See how simple that was? Russian is not as hard as people think. To finish the conversation, don’t forget to be polite and say "Приятно познакомиться!".
