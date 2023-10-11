Russian Classes: What is Russia (according to our readers)?

Education
Tatiana Fedyunina
I asked my students to share their opinions on what Russia is, actually!

Pavel Kuzmichev, Александр Гращенков/Sputnik, CliqueImages/Getty Images, Александр Кряжев/Sputnik, alex_ugalek/Getty Images

Хэллоу!

I love talking with my foreign students about their experiences of Russia. So I've gathered the more common opinions below.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications for our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Russian language Learning Russian
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies