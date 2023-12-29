Russian Classes: Birthday Party Vocabulary!

Learn how to talk about your birthday party!

Привет!

Let’s continue having fun! I'm here to tell you about my birthday party!

The following words and phrases were used:

пригласить друзей - to invite friends

украсить дом воздушными шарами - to decorate the home with balloons

испечь торт - to bake a cake

танцевать - to dance

петь в караоке - to sing karaoke

подарить подарки - to give presents

провести отлично время - to have a good time

