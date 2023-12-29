Don't miss out!
Russian Classes: Birthday Party Vocabulary!

Tatiana Fedyunina
Learn how to talk about your birthday party! 

Привет!

Let’s continue having fun! I'm here to tell you about my birthday party!

The following words and phrases were used:

  • пригласить друзей - to invite friends
  • украсить дом воздушными шарами - to decorate the home with balloons
  • испечь торт - to bake a cake
  • танцевать - to dance
  • петь в караоке - to sing karaoke
  • подарить подарки - to give presents
  • провести отлично время - to have a good time

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

