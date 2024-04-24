Russian Classes: Movie genres

Check out some popular Russian & Soviet movies, and learn to talk about genres in the process!

Вчера вечером посмотрела фильмы ужасов и потом никак не могла уснуть.

I watched horror movies last night and then couldn't fall sleep.

Мой парень любит боевики, а я романтические комедии. Нам так сложно выбрать фильм!

My boyfriend loves action movies and I - romantic comedies. It's so difficult for us to choose a movie!

- Ты смотрел ‘Интерстеллар’?

- Ой, я не люблю фантастику.

- Ой, я не люблю фантастику. - Did you see 'Interstellar'?

- Oh, I don't like sci-fi movies.

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

