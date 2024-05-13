Don't miss out!
Russian Classes: 5 ways to ask a Russian woman out (VIDEO)

Education
Tatiana Fedyunina
Learn some really important phrases!

Привет!

Ever wanted to ask a Russian woman out on a date? I’ve gathered some phrases to help you with that. The last one is informal, though, so be careful!

Play the video

Russian language Learning Russian
