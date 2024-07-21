Russian songs translated: ‘You Are My Only Love’ (Sing with us!)

This romantic song is very widely known in Russia. People often sing it accompanied by guitar at fire camps and social gatherings.

Try singing this very simple and melodious song with us. We’re sure you will enjoy it! You’ll not only make progress in learning Russian, but also hear some new phrases for confessing your love (we hope!). This popular 1964 song was enshrined in the 1993 movie with the same name.

Ты у меня одна,

Словно в ночи луна,

Словно в году весна,

Словно в степи сосна.

You are my only one,

Like a moon at night,

Like a year’s spring,

Like a streppe’s pine tree.

Нету другой такой,

Ни за какой рекой,

Ни за туманами,

Дальними странами.

There’s no one like you,

Not beyond any river,

Nor beyond the mists

nor in any faraway lands.

В инее провода,

В сумерках города.

Вот и взошла звезда,

Чтобы светить всегда,

Wires are covered in frost,

Dusk falls on the city,

And the star has risen,

To shine forever.

Чтобы гореть в метель,

Чтобы стелить постель,

Чтобы качать всю ночь

У колыбели дочь.

To burn in a blizzard,

To make the bed,

To rock the cradle all night,

There is a daughter inside.





Вот поворот какой

Делается с рекой.

Можешь отнять покой,

Можешь махнуть рукой,

What a twist

Is being done with the river.

You can remove the peace,

You can wave your hand,

Можешь отдать долги,

Можешь любить других,

Можешь совсем уйти,

Только свети, свети!

You can pay off your debts,

You can love others,

You can leave completely

Just shine, shine!

