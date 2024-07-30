Murom in 3 Russian words

This is probably the most famous ‘bogatyr’ (‘hero’) from Russian ‘bylinas’ (Russian oral epic poems). For 33 years, he lay on a stove, “not owning” his arms and legs and, after a miraculous healing and gaining incredible strength, he began to perform heroic feats. People have named waterfalls, ships, tanks and airplanes in honor of him, written poems and operas about him and filmed movies and cartoons about his life.
Murom ‘kalach’ (traditional bread) is one of the oldest and tastiest in Russia. It was once enjoyed by Empress Catherine II and her son Paul I. ‘Kalach’ is the pride of Murom and was even placed on the city's coat of arms.
Everyone in Russia knows the touching story of Prince Peter of Murom and his wife Fevronia, who lived their entire lives soul to soul, died on the same day and were canonized after their deaths. On July 8, the country celebrates the ‘Day of Family, Love and Fidelity’, which, of course, coincides with the day of memory of these saints.
