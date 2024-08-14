Russian Travel Alphabet: Volga

Learn the letter 'В' and discover the longest river in Europe!

Legion Media Legion Media

В – Волга

The Volga River is the longest river in Europe and one of the largest in the world. It connects 15 regions of the country, providing them with water, electricity and transport routes.

Russians often refer to the Volga as "Mother", because it has historically been the connecting link between north and south.

Beautiful merchant cities still stand on the banks of the Volga: Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Kineshma, Tver, Rybinsk and many others.

