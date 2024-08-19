Russian picture dictionary: Breakfast

Learning a language is always easier when you can visualize the words. Here’s a picture that will help you memorize words devoted to the topic of ‘breakfast’!

Alexandra Koroleva Alexandra Koroleva

BREAKFAST (ЗАВТРАК)

Чай – tea

Яичница – fried eggs

Хлеб – bread

Тарелка – plate

Овсяная каша – oat porridge

Нож – knife

Масло – butter

Молоко – milk

Кофе – coffee

Варенье – jam

Вилка – fork

Ложка – spoon

