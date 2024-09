Russian Classes: Song analysis

Have you heard the song ‘Матушка’ (Motherland)? It's been in the Russian pop charts for some time now!

Yarphoto, Fnadya76, Elena Liseykina/Getty Images Yarphoto, Fnadya76, Elena Liseykina/Getty Images

The song is stylized as a Russian folk song and contains many words with diminutive and affectionate suffixes, making it very difficult for non-Russians to understand.

We'll help you catch the mood and meaning of the song: it lists all those colorful elements that, for the author, are associated with the idea of Motherland.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

You can check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.