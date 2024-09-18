Russian Travel Alphabet: Zhiguli Mountains

Anar Movsumov Anar Movsumov

Ж - Жигулевские горы

The Zhiguli Mountains are visible directly from the embankment of the Volga River in Samara. They are located in the Samarskaya Luka National Park.

One of the most interesting places is the village of Shiryaevo, which can be reached by motorboat from the river station. There, surrounded by forested mountains, Ilya Repin made sketches for the painting ‘Burlaki on the Volga’.

If you admire the Zhiguli Mountains, they will grow right before your eyes. But, you’ll have to wait a long time! Scientists believe these mountains add a centimeter every hundred years or so.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.