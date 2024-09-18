Russian Travel Alphabet: Zhiguli Mountains

The Zhiguli Mountains are visible directly from the embankment of the Volga River in Samara. They are located in the Samarskaya Luka National Park.
One of the most interesting places is the village of Shiryaevo, which can be reached by motorboat from the river station. There, surrounded by forested mountains, Ilya Repin made sketches for the painting ‘Burlaki on the Volga’.
If you admire the Zhiguli Mountains, they will grow right before your eyes. But, you’ll have to wait a long time! Scientists believe these mountains add a centimeter every hundred years or so.
