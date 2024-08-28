Russian Travel Alphabet: Derbent

Learn the letter 'Д' and discover one of the oldest Russian cities.

Д – Дербент

Derbent is the southernmost city of Russia and one of the oldest. It was founded in the 6th century BC and many antiquities have been preserved there.

The oldest fortress in Russia is Naryn-Kala, built in the 6th century AD. The Juma Mosque, built in 734, meanwhile, is not only the oldest in Russia, but also in the whole post-Soviet area.

Derbent is also one of the main resorts of Dagestan on the Caspian Sea.

