Russian picture dictionary: Autumn/Fall

Learning a language is always easier when you can visualize the words. Here’s a picture that will help you memorize words devoted to the topic of ‘autumn’/‘fall’!

Alexandra Koroleva Alexandra Koroleva

AUTUMN/FALL (ОСЕНЬ)

Дождь – rain

Зонт – umbrella

Туча – cloud

Шарф – scarf

Листья – leaves

Лужа – puddle

Пальто – coat

Резиновые сапоги – rubber boots

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.