Russian Travel Alphabet: Yoshkar-Ola

Learn the letter 'Й' and discover the city with replicas of world landmarks.

Legion Media Legion Media

Й - Йошкар-Ола

Yoshkar-Ola, the capital of the Mari El Republic, is known throughout the country as a city with replicas of world landmarks.

For example, one embankment of the Malaya Kokshaga River bears the name ‘Bruges’, while the other ‘Amsterdam’, and they are connected by a bridge that stretches from a replica ‘Moscow Kremlin’.

You will also see houses made in the Flemish style: facades made of red and white bricks, bright roofs decorated with turrets and spires of different shapes, arches and ornaments.

There is also a replica ‘Spasskaya Tower’ and ‘St. Mark's Square’, like in Venice, and the monument to Grace Kelly.

All these landmarks and sites appeared in the early 2000s and became instantly recognizable symbols of the city.

