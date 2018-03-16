How Soviet and German troops used trophy weapons during WWII

During World War II, both sides often used weapons captured from the enemy. While they were not necessarily better, such weapons were of great value.

Archive photo Archive photo

German officer stands on a captured Soviet BA-3 heavy armored car. This car, as well as the BA-6 and BA-10 models, was especially popular among Finnish troops. Some of these captured cars were used in Finland even until the mid 1950s.

Archive photo Archive photo

A captured German Bf-109 in Soviet service.

Archive photo Archive photo

Trophy light (or cavalry) BT-7 tank used by the Wehrmacht. In 1942, the Finns designed the BT-42 assault gun based on the captured BT-7.

Archive photo Archive photo

Former Luftwaffe Fw 190 D-9 was taken by the Soviet Baltic Fleet's aviation group.

Archive photo Archive photo

Trophy Ju 52/3m tri-motor transport aircraft often served for hauling cargo in the Soviet rear.

Archive photo Archive photo

Soviet KV-1 heavy tank on service in the 1st Panzer Division of the Wehrmacht.

Archive photo Archive photo

Trophy KV-2 heavy tank, equipped with a typical German commander’s cupola.

Archive photo Archive photo

Soviet soldiers with MG 34 machine gun.

Archive photo Archive photo

The easy to use and reliable PPSh-41 submachine gun was very popular among German soldiers. Some of the captured ones were recalibrated to the German 9mm cartridge (the original was 7,62 mm).

Archive photo Archive photo

Soviet tank crew on the PzKpfw II light tank.

Archive photo Archive photo

German PzKpfw III medium tank in Soviet service.

Archive photo Archive photo

Soviet soldiers of the 107th Separate Tank Battalion pose on a PzKpfw III tank in 1942.

Archive photo Archive photo

Trophy PzKpfw IV tank with Soviet crew of the 151st Tank Brigade in 1943.

Archive photo Archive photo

Before they were captured by the Soviets, these PzKpfw V Panther tanks belonged to the 5th SS Panzer Division "Wiking". The trophy tanks formed a separate platoon as a part of the Red Army’s 8th Guards Tank Corps.

Archive photo Archive photo

The Soviet Panther tank platoon in 1944 in the vicinity of Praga, a district of Warsaw.

Archive photo Archive photo

The German Sd.Kfz. 250 light armored halftrack used by the Soviets for reconnaissance missions near Mozdok in the Northern Caucasus. The vehicle is equipped with the Soviet DP-28 light machine gun.

Archive photo Archive photo

Trophy T-26 light infantry tank at one of the Wehrmacht military units.

Archive photo Archive photo

Captured Soviet KV-2 and T-34 tanks belonging to the German 66th Tank Battalion of Special Purpose.

Archive photo Archive photo

T-34 of the Großdeutschland tank division of the Wehrmacht in 1943.

Archive photo Archive photo

Trophy T-34 tanks of the 3rd SS Panzer Division Totenkopf in 1942.

Archive photo Archive photo

Soviet T-60 scout light tank transformed by the Germans in the armored transport carrier: gun turret was removed and MG 34 machine gun was mounted.

What new weapons is Russia developing today? Find out about the latest and most impressive armaments.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.