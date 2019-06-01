How Soviet propaganda ‘taught’ people to raise children

Soviet children were taught to never lie, always help their parents and study hard, in order to then be able to effectively work for the future of the working class and socialist paradise.

Respect the work of others! You made a mess - you clean it up!

S.Nizovaya, 1954

Not a drop! (of alcohol)

B.Reshetnikov, 1961

Don’t you dare!

S.Nizovaya, 1955

That’s not my business!

S.Nizovaya, 1956

Learn to do everything yourself!

S.Datskevich, 1954

Study hard!

M.Nesterova-Berzina, 1948

Don’t beat a child! It delays their development and spoils their character.

A.Laptev, 1929

Don’t be like this!

К.Ivanov, B.Briskin, 1957

I’ll do it by myself! Pupils! Do your homework by yourself!

S.Nizovaya, 1956

Don’t wait until a Good Samaritan does everything for you. Learn to get on with work and love different labor!

S.Nizovaya, 1957

Lessons in drawing, music and singing will no doubt improve a pupil’s culture.

V.Govorkov, 1959

Are YOU not like him?

Y.Pozdnev, I. Kominartz, 1957

If you want to be healthy, become tempered!

Koretsky, 1950

Never lie!

G.Shubina, 1965

We can do everything ourselves! We help our mom!

N.Vigilyanskaya, F.Kachelayev, 1960

You and me should help our mother ourselves! Help your elders!

S.Nizovaya, 1955

Love books - [it’s] a source of knowledge.

V.Suryaninov, 1952

Pioneer! Learn to fight for the cause of the working class!

Lebedev, N.Krasilnikov, 1930

They spoiled their son since childhood: “Oh, he’s so nice, clever and pretty!” And instead a dummy grew up. You reap what you sow!

А. Mosin, 1957

Don’t raise them as lords!

S. Zabaluyev, 1956

