How Soviets & Finns tried to TERRIFY each other during the Winter War

History
Russia Beyond

Archive photo
The Soviet propaganda machine’s task was to create a frightful image of the invincible Red Army in order to suppress enemy resistance’s spirit and raise the morale of its own troops. Finns, in turn, did their best to convince advancing Russian soldiers to defect or surrender.

“Through captivity - to freedom! Finns can offer food and warmth!”

Archive photo

“Bayonets and grenades - the best helpers during night battles.”

Archive photo

“A political officer is worse than the enemy. He shoots you in the back!”

Archive photo

“Notice: Was defeated at the Mannerheim front line, 1940.”

Archive photo

“Political officers - Heroes of the Union, and you have an empty belly.”

Archive photo

“A White Finn is hiding in the forest. It seems he’s had a rough time. He’s afraid, ha, afraid of the red bayonet!”

Archive photo

“As soon as you capture a political officer - hang him immediately!”

Archive photo

“Mannerheim - executioner of the Finnish people.”

Archive photo

“The enemy is listening! Big mouths can in ignorance betray their homeland!”

Archive photo

“To White Finns from the soldiers, commanders and political officers of the Red Army.”

Archive photo

“Beware the danger from above! Take air raid precautions.”

Archive photo

“Executioner Mannerheim. 'English Bankers's servant, Provocator of the Anti-Soviet War (1940). Russian emperor Nikolai’s bloody payroll (1910). A murderer of tens of thousands of workers. The hangman of the Finnish people (1918). Gold, which Mannerheim receives from the blood of Finnish workers and peasants (1939).”

Archive photo

“... out of the People’s Commissar’s track record: 1920 - on White Poles, 1920 - on Wrangel, 1939 - in Poland... 1940 - on Mannerheim line...”

Archive photo

14. A Finnish propagandistic list which offers Soviet pilots a free passage to any country he wants in case  he lands in Finland and surrenders with his aircraft.

Archive photo

“Red Army soldier! Look at you, how you are dressed, and think, for whom and what you are dying for!”

Archive photo

finland
