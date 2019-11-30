How Soviets & Finns tried to TERRIFY each other during the Winter War

The Soviet propaganda machine’s task was to create a frightful image of the invincible Red Army in order to suppress enemy resistance’s spirit and raise the morale of its own troops. Finns, in turn, did their best to convince advancing Russian soldiers to defect or surrender.

“Through captivity - to freedom! Finns can offer food and warmth!”

Archive photo Archive photo

“Bayonets and grenades - the best helpers during night battles.”

Archive photo Archive photo

“A political officer is worse than the enemy. He shoots you in the back!”

Archive photo Archive photo

“Notice: Was defeated at the Mannerheim front line, 1940.”

Archive photo Archive photo

“Political officers - Heroes of the Union, and you have an empty belly.”

Archive photo Archive photo

“A White Finn is hiding in the forest. It seems he’s had a rough time. He’s afraid, ha, afraid of the red bayonet!”

Archive photo Archive photo

“As soon as you capture a political officer - hang him immediately!”

Archive photo Archive photo

“Mannerheim - executioner of the Finnish people.”

Archive photo Archive photo

“The enemy is listening! Big mouths can in ignorance betray their homeland!”

Archive photo Archive photo

“To White Finns from the soldiers, commanders and political officers of the Red Army.”

Archive photo Archive photo

“Beware the danger from above! Take air raid precautions.”

Archive photo Archive photo

“Executioner Mannerheim. 'English Bankers's servant, Provocator of the Anti-Soviet War (1940). Russian emperor Nikolai’s bloody payroll (1910). A murderer of tens of thousands of workers. The hangman of the Finnish people (1918). Gold, which Mannerheim receives from the blood of Finnish workers and peasants (1939).”

Archive photo Archive photo

“... out of the People’s Commissar’s track record: 1920 - on White Poles, 1920 - on Wrangel, 1939 - in Poland... 1940 - on Mannerheim line...”

Archive photo Archive photo

14. A Finnish propagandistic list which offers Soviet pilots a free passage to any country he wants in case he lands in Finland and surrenders with his aircraft.

Archive photo Archive photo

“Red Army soldier! Look at you, how you are dressed, and think, for whom and what you are dying for!”

Archive photo Archive photo

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.