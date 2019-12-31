How Soviets congratulated each other on New Year’s Eve during WWII (POSTERS)

“Let's clink glasses! Happy New Year, German bastard! You’ll remember my gun’s buttstock!”
“To new victories!”
“Happy New Year! To new victories!”
“To Daddy on the front.”
“Happy New Year greetings from the front!”
“Happy New Year greetings from the front! Death to German occupants!”
“Father Frost is carrying New Year presents to the enemy. They make him feel the heat during the cold, and frozen during the heat.”
“Gripped with fear, Hitler’s horde is counting day after day. 1943 will wipe them from the face of the earth.”
“Happy New Year! With the forthcoming victory!”
“Happy New Year!”
“Happy New Year greetings from the front! Death to German occupants!”
“Sweeping the enemy from the path, the coming year of the people’s glory will lead to victory!”
“Happy New Year! Congratulations on the forthcoming victory!”
“1945 is coming. Judgment and death to the cursed enemies!”
“Happy New Year!”
“Happy New Year greetings from the front!”
“1945. Happy New Year! Congratulations on the forthcoming victory!”
“Happy New Year!”
“Happy New Year, guys!”
