20 images of Moscow during WWII (PHOTOS)

Anti-tank obstacles, airships, military equipment — what the Soviet capital looked like during the most destructive war in history.
1. Declaration of the start of the Great Patriotic War on June 22, 1941
2. Gorkogo (now Tverskaya) Street, Moscow’s main thoroughfare, September 1941
3. Distribution of gas masks on Mayakovskaya (now Triumphalnaya) Square, 1941
4. Airship on Pushkin Square, 1941
5. Frontline Moscow. On Mozhaiskoye Highway following to the West, October–December 1941
6. Digging anti-tank ditches outside Moscow, September–October 1941
7. A downed German plane on Sverdlov (now Teatralnaya) Square, 1941
8. Bomb shelter inside Mayakovskaya metro station, 1941
9. Mayakovskaya (now Triumphalnaya) Square
10. Unloading logs, 1941
11. Cycling unit of the people’s volunteer corps outside Moscow, 1941
12. Reserves on their way to the front, 1941
13. Anti-tank obstacles in central Moscow
14. The defense of Moscow. Guarding the capital from enemy air attack
15. Grocery store on Gorkogo (now Tverskaya) Street
16. Parade on Red Square on Nov. 7, 1941, in honor of the anniversary of the October Revolution
17. Column of German prisoners of war outside Belorussky Station, 1944
18. Declaration of Victory. Red Square. 1.55 pm, May 9, 1945
19. Victory Salute, May 9, 1945
20. Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov leads the Victory Parade on June 24, 1945
