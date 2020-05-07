20 images of Moscow during WWII (PHOTOS)

Anti-tank obstacles, airships, military equipment — what the Soviet capital looked like during the most destructive war in history.

1. Declaration of the start of the Great Patriotic War on June 22, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF

2. Gorkogo (now Tverskaya) Street, Moscow’s main thoroughfare, September 1941

Alexander Ustinov/MAMM/MDF

3. Distribution of gas masks on Mayakovskaya (now Triumphalnaya) Square, 1941

Naum Granovsky/MAMM/MDF

4. Airship on Pushkin Square, 1941

Sergey Strunnikov/MAMM/MDF

5. Frontline Moscow. On Mozhaiskoye Highway following to the West, October–December 1941

Mikhail Grachev/MAMM/MDF

6. Digging anti-tank ditches outside Moscow, September–October 1941

Dmitry Baltermants/MAMM/MDF

7. A downed German plane on Sverdlov (now Teatralnaya) Square, 1941

Archive photo

8. Bomb shelter inside Mayakovskaya metro station, 1941

Arkady Shaikhet/MAMM/MDF

9. Mayakovskaya (now Triumphalnaya) Square

Alexander Ustinov/MAMM/MDF

10. Unloading logs, 1941

Oleg Knorring/MAMM/MDF

11. Cycling unit of the people’s volunteer corps outside Moscow, 1941

Arkady Shaikhet/Private collection

12. Reserves on their way to the front, 1941

Arkady Shaikhet/Private collection

13. Anti-tank obstacles in central Moscow

Boris Vdovenko/MAMM/MDF

14. The defense of Moscow. Guarding the capital from enemy air attack

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

15. Grocery store on Gorkogo (now Tverskaya) Street

Sergey Strunnikov/MAMM/MDF

16. Parade on Red Square on Nov. 7, 1941, in honor of the anniversary of the October Revolution

MAMM/MDF

17. Column of German prisoners of war outside Belorussky Station, 1944

Evgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

18. Declaration of Victory. Red Square. 1.55 pm, May 9, 1945

Alexander Ustinov/MAMM/MDF

19. Victory Salute, May 9, 1945

Sergey Korshunov/MAMM/MDF

20. Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov leads the Victory Parade on June 24, 1945

Yevgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF

