Red Heat: These Soviet photos will make you melt!

History
Alexandra Guzeva

Valery Ruikovich/MAMM/MDF, Russia Beyond
We know that people usually think that Russia is always freezing cold! But that’s only partly true, because our summers are always hot!

1. Sailors of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea

Sergei Shimansky/MAMM/MDF

2. Did you know that camels used to serve in the Soviet Army? A border guard in Soviet Central Asia

Boris Kudoyarov/MAMM/MDF

3. A shepherd in the Soviet Uzbek Republic

Arkady Shaikhet/MAMM/MDF

4. Avid chess players on a Crimean beach

Isaac Tunkel/MAMM/MDF

5. Anything can become a sunbed 

Boris Kosarev/Maria Kosyreva family archive

6. First bikini (and first Spidola radio) spotted!

Valery Ruikovich/MAMM/MDF

7. Even the greatest love the sun! Yuri Gagarin on holidays in Sochi

Yuri Abramochkin/From the photographer’s archive

8. These days, swimming in the Moskva River is not safe (and is actually forbidden). But back then...

Yuri Krivonosov/MAMM/MDF

9. When it’s hot, but you have to work…

MAMM/MDF

10. You can lie under my umbrella!

Igor Mukhin/MAMM/MDF

11. We bet you would do anything for a piece of watermelon when it’s hot...

Georgy Soshalsky/MAMM/MDF

12. ...and for a glass of water!

Boris Kosarev/Maria Kosyreva family archive

13. And we bet you’d even dress like an ordinary Soviet kid!

Vadim Bunkin/From Alexander Bunkin archive

14. Or simply get naked - a usual countryside outfit! 

Stas Klevak/MAMM/MDF

15. A ‘shower’ in the office is a nice option for sure - Soviet hydroelectric power station constructors had one!

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

16. This photo perfectly reflects what summer for Soviet kids looked like

Sergei Sukharev/Pavel Sukharev archive

17. All Soviet kids dreamed of becoming pilots or cosmonauts and even ‘trained’ on the beach

Razin family archive

18. Red Army swimming championships - anything is better than a wool military suit

Arkady Shaikhet/MAMM/MDF

19. These Soviet men could easily fit in a Calvin Klein underwear advert, right? 

Viktor Kurushin/Inna Balzina archive

20. Sailors from the Molotov cruiser taking rest on a beach in Crimea

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

ussr Soviet Union photography
We've got more than 1,7 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies