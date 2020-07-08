80 years of Russian history through the lense of Magnum agency (PHOTOS)

Rare shots from 1940 up to the present that you’ve never seen before. Magnum’s best photographers managed to capture the atmosphere and vivid moments of Russian life in a way others couldn’t.

1. Visitors at the Red Square. Moscow, USSR, 1947

© Robert Capa © International Center of Photography/ Magnum Photos © Robert Capa © International Center of Photography/ Magnum Photos

2. The State Bolshoi Theater Ballet School. Practicing positions. Moscow, USSR, 1958

© Cornell Capa © International Center of Photography/ Magnum Photos © Cornell Capa © International Center of Photography/ Magnum Photos

3. A wedding registration. Bratsk, Siberia, USSR, 1967

© Elliott Erwitt/ Magnum Photos © Elliott Erwitt/ Magnum Photos

4. Soviet poet Arseny Tarkovsky, father of the famous Soviet film director Andrei Tarkovsky. Moscow, USSR, 1979

© Gueorgui Pinkhassov/ Magnum Photos © Gueorgui Pinkhassov/ Magnum Photos

5. Fashion in Leningrad. USSR, 1987

© Ferdinando Scianna/ Magnum Photos © Ferdinando Scianna/ Magnum Photos

6. Peter and Paul Fortress. Homo Sovieticus. Leningrad, USSR, 1989

© Carl De Keyzer/ Magnum Photos © Carl De Keyzer/ Magnum Photos

7. Victory Day celebrations. Moscow, USSR, 1989

© Harry Gruyaert/ Magnum Photos © Harry Gruyaert/ Magnum Photos

8. Calisthenics classes for vacationers in a sanatorium in Sochi. USSR, 1963

© Burt Glinn/ Magnum Photos © Burt Glinn/ Magnum Photos

9. Camp 27. Honeymoon room. Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, 2001

© Carl De Keyzer/ Magnum Photos © Carl De Keyzer/ Magnum Photos

10. The town of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region, Russia, March 2015

© Steve McCurry/ Magnum Photos © Steve McCurry/ Magnum Photos

11. Followers of Vissarion during a Christmas pilgrimage. Krasnoyarsk Territory, Russia, 2015

© Jonas Bendiksen/ Magnum Photos © Jonas Bendiksen/ Magnum Photos

The exhibition ‘As They See Us. A Portrait of Russia by the Magnum Agency’ is now on display in St. Petersburg at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.