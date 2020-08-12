Why the Soviets were proud of their Air Force (PICS)

Soviet propaganda did a perfect job in convincing thousands of young enthusiasts to join the ranks of the Air Force, while elevating the profession to national pride.

“Long live Soviet pilots — proud hawks of our Motherland!”

Archive photo

“Long live the powerful aviation of the socialist country!”

Archive photo

“Who is strong in the air, is strong in general nowadays” Kliment Voroshilov (Marshal of the Soviet Union)

Archive photo

“Long live Soviet pilots — proud hawks of our Motherland!”

Archive photo

“Aerial ramming — a weapon of heroes! Glory to Stalin's hawks — terror of the vultures.”

Archive photo

“Glory to the Soviet Air fleet!”

Archive photo

“The enemy will not get any mercy!”

Archive photo

“Glory to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War! Glory to Stalin’s hawks!”

Archive photo

“I am proud of my son!”

Archive photo

“Glory to Stalin’s hawks!”

Archive photo

“Glory to Stalin’s aviation!”

Archive photo

“Glory to the Soviet people — creators of powerful aviation!”

Archive photo

“Soviet aviation — pride of the people!”

Archive photo

“Long live Stalin’s aviation!”

Archive photo

“To fly higher than anybody, further than anybody, faster than anybody.”

Archive photo

“Soviet aviation — pride of the people!”

Archive photo

“Glory to the Soviet pilots!”

Archive photo

“Our Motherland — the motherland of aviation!”

Archive photo

“Day of Soviet Air Force”

Archive photo

"Be on the alert!”

Archive photo

