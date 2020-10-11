Soviet 1930s through the lens of a U.S. female photographer

The legendary Margaret Bourke-White was the first US photographer to visit the USSR in the 1930s. Her shots opened the West’s eyes to the new country, including not only large industrial behemoths, but scenes of everyday life. The result was a vivid and voluminous portrait of the early USSR.

Naturally, Margaret began her odyssey in the capital of the Soviet state, Moscow. There, she photographed life under the Bolsheviks, and took a peep behind the scenes of the Bolshoi Theater.

Children's hospital in Moscow. Waiting in line Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Nursery for children of Bolshevik officials. The automobile plant AMO (Automobile Moscow Society, the future ZIL) Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Tram conductor in Moscow Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

At the circus Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Moscow ballet school Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Marina Semyonova, prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theater Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Margaret was also interested in village life, creating a series of colorful shots from the Soviet outback.

Soviet serenade Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Rural school Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Ukrainian steppe Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The photographer also visited Stalin's homeland, Georgia, and took some unique portraits of his mother and grandmother.

Mtskheta, the ancient capital of Georgia Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Ekaterina Dzhugashvili, mother of Joseph Stalin Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Joseph Stalin's great aunt Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

On the edge of Asia. Magnitnaya village Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

She also went to factories, observed the construction of the Dnieper hydroelectric power station, and visited the Urals, taking some incredible shots of Soviet industrialization. Margaret's photos of factories and construction sites, and heartfelt portraits of workers, later earned her fame back home in the U.S.

Construction of a blast furnace at the Magnitogorsk iron and steel works in the Urals Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Shock brigade foreman Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Comrade Mikhail, Siberian bricklayer Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Tractor plant in Stalingrad (now Volgograd) Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Hugh Cooper, U.S. engineer, chief consultant for the construction of the Dnieper hydroelectric power station Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

