Soviet 1930s through the lens of a U.S. female photographer

Naturally, Margaret began her odyssey in the capital of the Soviet state, Moscow. There, she photographed life under the Bolsheviks, and took a peep behind the scenes of the Bolshoi Theater.
Children's hospital in Moscow. Waiting in lineMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Nursery for children of Bolshevik officials. The automobile plant AMO (Automobile Moscow Society, the future ZIL)Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Tram conductor in MoscowMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
At the circusMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Moscow ballet schoolMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Marina Semyonova, prima ballerina of the Bolshoi TheaterMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Margaret was also interested in village life, creating a series of colorful shots from the Soviet outback.
Soviet serenadeMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Rural schoolMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Ukrainian steppeMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
The photographer also visited Stalin's homeland, Georgia, and took some unique portraits of his mother and grandmother.
Mtskheta, the ancient capital of GeorgiaMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Ekaterina Dzhugashvili, mother of Joseph StalinMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Joseph Stalin's great auntMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
On the edge of Asia. Magnitnaya villageMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
She also went to factories, observed the construction of the Dnieper hydroelectric power station, and visited the Urals, taking some incredible shots of Soviet industrialization. Margaret's photos of factories and construction sites, and heartfelt portraits of workers, later earned her fame back home in the U.S.
Construction of a blast furnace at the Magnitogorsk iron and steel works in the UralsMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Shock brigade foremanMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Comrade Mikhail, Siberian bricklayerMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Tractor plant in Stalingrad (now Volgograd)Margaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Hugh Cooper, U.S. engineer, chief consultant for the construction of the Dnieper hydroelectric power stationMargaret Bourke-White/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
