Ethnic diversity of the Russian Empire in faces (PHOTOS)

The archives of the Kunstkamera Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography in St Petersburg contain photographs of members of ethnic groups who lived in Russia at the turn of the 20th century. We present just 20 of the hundreds of different peoples.

1. Russian peasant, Ryazan Province, 1900-1905

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

2. Belarusian peasants, Mogilev Province, 1903

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

3. Ukrainian peasant, Chernigov Province, 1900-1905

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

4. Polish man from Vistula Governorate (modern-day Poland), 1903

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

5. Karelian peasant from Petrozavodsk (Olonets Province, now the Republic of Karelia), 1900-1905

Mikhail Krukovsky/Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

6. Komi man from Vologda Governorate, 1906

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

7. Armenian woman from Baku Governorate (modern-day Azerbaijan), 1883

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

8. Georgian woman from Tiflis Governorate (now Tbilisi, Georgia), late 19th century

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

9. Avar man from Dagestan, 1883

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

10. Kabardian man from Kabarda (now the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria), late 19th century

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

11. Lak man from Dagestan, 1883

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

12. Kalmyk woman from Astrakhan Governorate, late 19th-early 20th century

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

13. Tatar man from Kazan Governorate (now the Republic of Tatarstan), 1880

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

14. Bashkir man from Ufa Governorate (now the Republic of Bashkortostan), 1900-1905

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

15. Ainu man from Sakhalin Island, late 19th century

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

16. Mansi woman from Perm Governorate, 1908

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

17. Itelmen woman from Kamchatka, 1911

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

18. Tofalar women from Irkutsk Governorate, 1900-1905

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

19. Tuvans from Uryankhai Territory (now the Republic of Tuva), 1900-1905

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

20. Evenk (Tungus) men from Trans-Baikal Region, 1912

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

