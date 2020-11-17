20 photos of the MAD Soviet 1920s

First years of Soviet power showed a seemingly enormous level of freedom in the country. It was a time of avant-garde art, brave theatrical experiments, free love, nude photo sessions and crazy parades.

1. Soviet propaganda theater: Blue Blouse agitation team in ‘Metropolitan’ sideshow costumes 

A. Bakhrushin state Central Theatre Museum

2. A sex symbol of the Soviet avant-garde - Lilya Brik 

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF

3. Cult photographer Alexander Rodchenko dances dressed in fabrics designed by Varvara Stepanova

Varvara Stepanova/MAMM/MDF 

4. Students visiting Alexander Rodchenko's studio in Vkhutemas (Higher Art and Technical Studios)

A. Lavrentiev collection

5. Exhibition of young artists

State museum for political history of Russia

6. A nudist beach in central Moscow, 1928

Leonoro Karel/russiainphoto.ru user archive

7. Vladimir Tatlin designing the Monument to the Third International (a.k.a. as Tatlin’s Tower)

State Museum of Vladimir Mayakovsky

8. A demonstration in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) featuring Tatlin’s Tower 

MAMM/MDF

9. Famous dancer Isadora Duncan teaches modern dance art in Russia

A. Bakhrushin state Central Theatre Museum

10. Osip Brik on the cover of ‘LEF’ art magazine

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF

11. ‘Battleship Potemkin’ movie advertising

MAMM/MDF

12. Demonstration of waifs and pioneers

Boris Ignatovich/MAMM/MDF

13. Peasants doing morning exercises in a sanatorium based on the former royal palace

Arkady Shaikhet/MAMM/MDF

14. A scene from one of Vsevolod Meyerkhold’s experimental theater performances

Alexei Temerin/MAMM/MDF

15. An artist’s camp in a forest

MAMM/MDF

16. Pioneers celebrating the anniversary of their organization 

MAMM/MDF

17. ‘Art of movement’, Vera Maya dance studio

Alexander Grinberg/MAMM/MDF

18. Inna Bystrinina school for plastic dance

Alexander Grinberg/MAMM/MDF

19. A demonstration

A. Bakhrushin state Central Theatre Museum

20. Actress Margarita Cherdynina

Alexander Grinberg/MAMM/MDF

