What Russia was like in 1971 (PHOTOS)

History
Russia Beyond
Leonid Brezhnev’s meeting with East Germany’s leader Erich Honecker. Another famous photo of them kissing was later enshrined as an art piece on the Berlin Wall.

Leonid Brezhnev’s meeting with East Germany’s leader Erich Honecker. Another famous photo of them kissing was later enshrined as an art piece on the Berlin Wall.

Vladimir Musaelyan/MAMM/MDF/TASS
Brezhnev’s stagnation, relative stability and no changes. What else this year meant for Russian and Soviet history, what people looked like and what was happening on the streets of the USSR.

This time is often referred to as the Era of Stagnation, which happened when Leonid Brezhnev was in power - the late 1960s, 1970s and up to the mid-1980s, when perestroika took over. Academic and dissident Andrei Sakharov referred to this as “relative material well-being and mass indifference.” Gulags and mass killings were gone, people didn’t risk their lives anymore. However, there was still no freedom of speech and people could be punished for being in opposition.

The Space Program was still on the agenda and the USSR conducted 92 space launches in 1971, working on Lunar and Mars exploration. However, the Soviet Union was not at its highest industrial pace anymore and the quality of high-technological production was deteriorating. The country did, however, have a certain economic stability, thanks to oil production and export. At the same time, people’s lives were not improving.

The Soviet interplanetary station Mars 3 launched on May 28, 1971

B.Borisov/Sputnik

An oil worker posing in Siberia

Dmitry Baltermants/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Gas pipes

Dmitry Baltermants/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The USSR national hockey team, who became world champions in 1971

V Un Da-sin/Sputnik

Gorky (now Tverskaya) Street in downtown Moscow. The banner says ‘Glory to the Communist Party’

Valentin Khukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev’s archive

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of World War II beginning, a memorial complex was opened in the Brest fortress

U. Ivanov/Sputnik

A war participant waving during the Victory Day celebrations

Yury Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1970s marked the rise of unofficial Soviet art

Pictured: people attending a one-day exhibition of artist Oleg Tselkov, who later was forced to leave the USSR

Russian art archive

The Soviet space control-monitoring ship ‘Kosmonavt Yuriy Gagarin’ was launched on water in 1971 and was the world biggest research ship at the time

Public domain

Alexander Solzhenitsyn, one of Russia’s most famous dissident authors

His book about the Gulag was the first to be allowed by Soviet authorities. In 1970, he was awarded the Nobel Prize and, in 1974, was forced to leave the Soviet Union.

Lev Ivanov/Sputnik

Workers at a Soviet car production factory

Valentin Khukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev’s archive

Apartment building construction

G.Yefimovsky/Cherepovets Museum Association

Pedestrians enjoying a spring day in Moscow

Vladimir Sergienko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The Physical Culture Parade on the Red Square

Yury Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The Soviet Union’s chess champion, Leningrad student Irina Levitina pondering her next move

Khudyakov/Sputnik

Morning in a Soviet collective farm

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The Labor Day parade on the Red Square

Yury Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The Russian Orthodox Church Council waiting for a new patriarch to appear

Yury Rybchinsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Famous Soviet actor Yury Nikulin talking on the telephone in his apartment

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Two female workers at a synthetic fiber plant. Another five-year plan for the Soviet economy had just started 

Yury Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Two men at a banya, a timeless Russian leisure

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A soccer game between USSR and Spain in Moscow

Viktor Akhlomov/Izvestia newspaper

Two workers washing the Lenin’s portrait at a collective farm

Yury Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Workers on a break enjoying the first snow

Yevgeny Tkachenko/State Historical Museum of the South Urals

The U.S. human rights activist Angela Davis (right) meeting Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova (left), who was also the Soviet women’s committee head

Yaroslavl museum of history and art

Mali leaders S.Jomban (left) and K.Karamoko attending the 1971 May Day demonstration on the Red Square, in Moscow

Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik

A couple enjoying the White Nights in Leningrad

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A boy playing soccer in a Moscow courtyard

Alexander Slyusarev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

People busy on subbotnik, an unpaid weekend work for cleaning the streets after winter

Y.Voronov/Cherepovets Museum Association

A celebration of a soccer tournament final game in the Urals

Boris Klipinitser/State Historical Museum of the South Ural

Ballerinas having a break during their training class

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1970s saw the mass emigration of Soviet jews into Israel

Pictured: Famous biologist Boris Zukerman and friends posing before his departure.

Sakharov Center

A Soviet TV show filming

Lev Sherstennikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

People enjoying the summer on the bank of Siberian Irtysh River

Yury Abramochkin/Yury Abramochkin’s archive

Girls posing on a swing in a park

Anatoly Gorbunov/russiainphoto.ru

Students learning in a school

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A father and his sons decorating the tree on a New Year’s Eve

Boris Kavashkin/Sputnik

A couple strolling outside an apartment block in Moscow

Boris Kavashkin/Sputnik

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

ussr Soviet Union photography brezhnev
We've got more than 1,8 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies