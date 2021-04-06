What Russia was like in 1981 (PHOTOS)

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF
Brezhnev's era will end within a year; the leader is already seriously ill. Moscow has just held the Summer Olympic Games and saw loads of foreign tourists. With the economic stagnation and deficit, there is still the first breath of the upcoming perestroika.

Leonid Brezhnev on a boat on the Black Sea

Vladimir Musaelyan/MAMM/MDF/TASS

Lunch break at a factory

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A still from the Oscar-winning movie ‘Moscow Doesn’t Believe in Tears’ by Vladimir Menshov

Sputnik

A family

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Festivities in the city of Tolyatti, Samara Region

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Inside a Palace of Culture

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A couple on a motorbike at a Crimean collective farm

Sergei Guneev/Sputnik

A chess nation. Workers playing during lunch break

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A busy day on the banks of the Volga River

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A children’s chorus performs 

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Picnic in a forest

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Women on the streets of Kazan

Boris Kaufman/Sputnik

Soviet roller coaster in Moscow’s VDNKh park 

O.Listopadov/Sputnik

A housewarming party

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A grandmother in the country

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

In a barbershop

Yevgeny Koktysh/Sputnik

Making a snowman

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A sendoff to the army

Alexander Rubashkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Students of Novosibirsk University watch microfilms

Yury Lushin/Sputnik

A summer’s day at a city fountain

Vladimir Sokolaev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Girls at a choreography lesson

Vladimir Sokolaev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Roadside repairs

Vladimir Sokolaev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Labor Day celebration

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

A man selling flowers

Vladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A new father with a friend heading to a maternity hospital

Vladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Prom night celebration with Pepsi 

Ivan Vtorov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soldiers drill in front of a huge portrait of Brezhnev

Valery Shchekoldin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

On Red Square

Valery Shchekoldin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Moscow’s Garden Ring

Andrei Solomonov/Sputnik

Waiting in line

Vladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

At the ‘Bolshevichka’ sewing factory

Yury Inyakin/Izvestia newspaper

Sunny day in Moscow, the Bolshoi Theatre in the background

Valentin Khukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev’s archive

Labor Day on Red Square: giant portraits of Leonid Brezhnev and Vladimir Lenin

Yury Abramochkin/Yury Abramochkin’s archive

Wall carpet - the best background for family portraits

Vladimir Kulikov/Vladimir Karlov’s archive

Students busy with civic works: potato harvesting

Pavel Sukharev/Pavel Sukharev’s archive

Villagers 

Alexander Kruzhkov/Pavel Sukharev’s archive

Pioneers at a Black Sea camp

Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik

