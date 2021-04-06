What Russia was like in 1981 (PHOTOS)

Brezhnev's era will end within a year; the leader is already seriously ill. Moscow has just held the Summer Olympic Games and saw loads of foreign tourists. With the economic stagnation and deficit, there is still the first breath of the upcoming perestroika.
Leonid Brezhnev on a boat on the Black Sea
Lunch break at a factory
A still from the Oscar-winning movie ‘Moscow Doesn’t Believe in Tears’ by Vladimir Menshov
A family
Festivities in the city of Tolyatti, Samara Region
Inside a Palace of Culture
A couple on a motorbike at a Crimean collective farm
A chess nation. Workers playing during lunch break
A busy day on the banks of the Volga River
A children’s chorus performs
Picnic in a forest
Women on the streets of Kazan
Soviet roller coaster in Moscow’s VDNKh park
A housewarming party
A grandmother in the country
In a barbershop
Making a snowman
A sendoff to the army
Students of Novosibirsk University watch microfilms
A summer’s day at a city fountain
Girls at a choreography lesson
Roadside repairs
Labor Day celebration
A man selling flowers
A new father with a friend heading to a maternity hospital
Prom night celebration with Pepsi
Soldiers drill in front of a huge portrait of Brezhnev
On Red Square
Moscow’s Garden Ring
Waiting in line
At the ‘Bolshevichka’ sewing factory
Sunny day in Moscow, the Bolshoi Theatre in the background
Labor Day on Red Square: giant portraits of Leonid Brezhnev and Vladimir Lenin
Wall carpet - the best background for family portraits
Students busy with civic works: potato harvesting
Villagers
Pioneers at a Black Sea camp
