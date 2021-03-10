What Russia was like in 1951 (PHOTOS)

History
Russia Beyond

Evgeny Umnov/Union of Photo Artists of Russia
What this year meant for Russian history, what people looked like and what was happening on the post-war cities’ streets of the USSR.

After the disastrous World War II, by the beginning of the 1950s, Soviet people had finally returned to normal life. Facilities started the reconstruction, industries turned back to their peaceful goals and one of the first rockets was sent into space. The Soviet Union founded an Olympic committee and was preparing to participate in its first ever Olympic Games. 

However, it was still Stalin’s era and two years before he died. The ‘Seven Sisters’ skyscrapers as a last accord of his reign were under construction. He was still carrying out the mass deportation of nations inside the Soviet Union, while sending thousands of people to Gulag labor camps and prisons. 

Reading Moscow

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Skiing and sledding

Marlen Matus/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Spinning reels at a weaving mill

Max Alpert/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Moscow State University under construction

Evgeny Umnov/Union of Photo Artists of Russia

‘First payday!’

Vladimir Evgrafov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

People at a Labor Day demonstration in Leningrad

Nikolai Yekimov archive/russiainphoto.ru

Mishka and Chizhik space dogs successfully returning to Earth after their flight on The R-1B rocket

Dmitry Baltermants/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Sovetskaya Square in Moscow (now called Tverskaya)

Naum Granovsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Pashkov House and ‘Leninka’ (The V.I. Lenin State Library)

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Amateur athletes at the Soviet sports tournament - the Spartakiad

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A cinema operator in a village club

russiainphoto.ru

Paratroopers during training

Valentin Khukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev’s archive

Chess leisure time at a resort

Natalia Beregovaya archive/russiainphoto.ru

A Soviet motorsport competition

Valentin Khukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev’s archive

Navy war veteran meets young ship model fans

Valentin Khukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev’s archive

Moskvich-400s for sale

Valentin Khukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev’s archive

Elections for the Supreme Soviet of Russia

Natalya Sevastyanova archive

A proletarian family

Anatoly Akilov/Anatoly Akilov archive

An agitation team of a village club

Isaac Tunkel/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Tourists on the Red Square

Isaac Tunkel, Semyon Fridland/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Geologists in the Sayan Mountains

Max Alpert/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Legendary ballerina Maya Plisetskaya as Odetta in the Swan Lake ballet

E.Leson/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Mass picking rose petals

Prokakhin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A castle ruin in Kaliningrad (former Konigsberg)

Kaskad media/russiainphoto.ru

A new street under construction in Moscow Region

Serpukhov art and history museum/russiainphoto.ru

Pioneers busy making a model airplane

G.Yefomovsky/Cherepovets Museum Association

A new school in Vologda Region

G.Yefomovsky/Cherepovets Museum Association

A giant statue of Joseph Stalin at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Joseph Stalin and Nikita Khrushchev atop the Lenin mausoleum at the Labor Day demonstration on the Red Square

Sputnik

Convicts at work in Ozerlag, one of the Gulag camps along the Baikal-Amur Mainline

TASS

ussr Soviet Union photography
