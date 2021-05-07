Liberated Prague through the eyes of Soviet photographers

History
Russia Beyond

Sputnik
After Berlin was liberated and the Third Reich capitulated, the war didn’t finish for Prague, as some German troops remained there. Prague residents began an uprising, while Soviet troops later arrived to help. On May 9, the city’s garrison finally surrendered to the Red Army.

The march-throw of the 63rd Guards Tank Brigade from Berlin to Prague

Unknown author/Southern Urals historical museum

Fighting on Prague’s streets

Alexander Kapustyansky/Sputnik 

A Soviet soldier that made it all way long from Stalingrad to Prague

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF

A Soviet T-34/85 tank in Prague

Archive photo

People cheering in liberated Prague

Yelizaveta Milukina/Sputnik

Locals greeting Soviet tanks

Sputnik

Prague residents greeting Soviet troops 

Sputnik

A Soviet tank with Soviet soldiers passing through the Wenceslas Square in Prague 

Unknown author/Southern Urals historical museum

Prague on May 9, 1945

Anatoly Yegorov/MAMM/MDF

Local women and Soviet soldiers posing

David Shnirman/MAMM/MDF

Soviet soldiers standing on the Wenceslas Square

Aron Zamsky/MAMM/MDF

Prague citizens and Soviet soldiers celebrating the Victory 

Anatoly Yegorov/MAMM/MDF

The Soviets posing on the banks of Vltava River in Prague

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF

Prague residents greeting the Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev, one of the commanders who led the city’s liberation

Anatoly Yegorov/MAMM/MDF

Soviet soldiers marching in Prague

Raphael Mazelev/MAMM/MDF

A Soviet soldier playing the accordion for Prague residents

Anatoly Yegorov/MAMM/MDF

Thankful Prague residents greeting Soviet soldiers

Unknown author/Southern Urals historical museum

Marshall of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev speaking at a rally in honor of the Soviet Army in Prague

Emmanuil Evzerikhin/Sputnik

Soviet soldier and artist Nikolai Yakovlev talking to locals 

Sputnik

Funeral procession of Ivan Goncharenko and other Soviet tankmen who died liberating Prague

Unknown author/Southern Urals historical museum

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

wwii Soviet Union photography the unknown war world war ii
We've got more than 2 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies