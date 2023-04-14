Soviet KGB used these secret sleeper cars in operations

The fearsome security agency admired these custom-made cars so much that they were nicknamed the ‘KGB Volga’.

The GAZ-24, also known as the ‘Volga’, was a popular car produced by the Gorky Automobile Plant in the Soviet Union from 1968 to 1992. It was widely used by government officials, including members of the KGB.

GAZ-24 "Volga". Vladimir Voytenko/TASS Vladimir Voytenko/TASS

In addition to the standard models, there were also special versions of the GAZ-24 produced specifically for the KGB. For example, the model named GAZ-24-24. This car, often used by KGB agents, had a modernized 195-hp strong 8-cylinder engine and automatic transmission. The car could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 15 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 190 km/h. The car was so popular with the Soviet security agency that it was often referred to as the ‘KGB Volga’.

Other variations were also designed with additional features to meet the requirements of the KGB. One such modification was named GAZ-24-25, which was primarily used by the Ninth Directorate of the KGB, a security detail for political leaders of the USSR. It had the same technical specifications as the GAZ-24-24, but with additional communications equipment concealed in the trunk.

At the NAMI driving range. Valentin Khukhlaev/Lumiere Gallery/russiainphoto.ru

In 1981, in addition to the GAZ-24, the Gorky Automobile Plant began producing the GAZ-3102, a special version of the Volga with an improved exterior and interior design. The chassis was also upgraded, with the addition of disc brakes on the front wheels and a tandem vacuum booster. The body was designed with deformation zones and the fuel tank was relocated to improve the passive safety of the vehicle.

Yuri Zaritovsky/Sputnik Yuri Zaritovsky/Sputnik

This car was highly regarded by government officials, so it was only a matter of time before a modified version based on the GAZ-3102 was introduced. The first four vehicles under the GAZ-31012 name were assembled in 1985. This car, known as the ‘Chaser’, was equipped with a reinforced body, suspension and brakes. The engine, meanwhile, was taken from the GAZ-14.

In addition to the GAZ-31012, which was designed specifically not to look like a KGB car, production of the GAZ-31013 began in 1988. Unlike its predecessor, this car was not disguised to look like an ordinary Volga. It boasted double exhaust pipes and had an automatic transmission.

GAZ-3102 in the Museum of Soviet Automotive Industry in Ivanovo. Yury Savin (CC BY-SA 4.0) Yury Savin (CC BY-SA 4.0)

All specialized Volgas were produced in a small-batch workshop and were essentially handmade. As a result, these cars were distinguished by their high-quality and paintwork. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, limited editions of the ‘Chasers’ were produced until 1993.

In modern Russia, foreign-made cars are used as special communication and protective detail vehicles.

The GAZ-24 and its special versions remain a symbol of the Soviet automotive industry and are mentally associated with the image of the KGB. They continue to be admired by collectors and car enthusiasts around the world.

