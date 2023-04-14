What Russia was like in 1993 (PHOTOS)

Let’s take a look at some revealing photos depicting how the new country looked 30 years ago, just after the USSR’s collapse.

One of the most important political events of the year was the constitutional crisis of 1993. It is also known as ‘October Coup’ or ‘Shooting of the White House’. The crisis was caused by the conflict between then-President Boris Yeltsin and the Congress of the Soviets, which, according to the Russian Constitution that was in force at that time, was the most powerful body and had to ratify most of Yeltsyn’s decisions and appointments.

Vitaly Saveliev/Sputnik Vitaly Saveliev/Sputnik

The two-day conflict began with the storming of the Ostankino television tower and ended with the shelling of the Russian White House, which was the residence of the Congress of Soviets. (Read more here).

Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik

Moscow fell into chaos, with barricades, mass riots and demonstrations.

Igor Mikhalev/Sputnik Igor Mikhalev/Sputnik

The crisis seemed so violent, that the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church even led a mass liturgy praying for a peaceful solution.

Yury Kaver/Sputnik Yury Kaver/Sputnik

About 200 people died in these riots. And, as a result, a new constitution was accepted in December.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

The country was craving change and didn’t want to deal with the old regime and politics en masse. However, there were still many people who were devoted to the Soviet past, including Stalin, despite all the revealing new information about his regime.

A portrait of Lenin was still featured in many places, while many institutions still held his name.

Igor Mikhalev/Sputnik Igor Mikhalev/Sputnik

Many (especially of the elder generation) also continued to celebrate the anniversary of the 1917 October Revolution.

Vladimir Rodionov/Sputnik Vladimir Rodionov/Sputnik

And Soviet symbols were still seen everywhere. The banner in the photo below says: ‘CPSU’ (‘Communist Party of the Soviet Union’).

Vitaly Arutunov/Sputnik Vitaly Arutunov/Sputnik

However, the breath of the West and freedom was too obvious and it even was seen in the way Moscow looked like in 1993.

I.Nosov/Sputnik I.Nosov/Sputnik

Western cartoon characters were even featured at the New Year festivities on the Red Square.

Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik

And below is a photo of President Boris Yelstin opening the second McDonald’s restaurant in Moscow (the first was opened in 1990).

Dmitry Donskoi/Sputnik Dmitry Donskoi/Sputnik

And below is his wife, Naina Yelstina, trying a coca-cola (or a milkshake?) at the opening of the third McDonald’s restaurant that same year.

Dmitry Donskoi/Sputnik Dmitry Donskoi/Sputnik

Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, president of Russia's republic of Kalmykia, is pictured having dinner at home.

Alexei Boitsov/Sputnik Alexei Boitsov/Sputnik

The liberalization of economics and the new free market began to appear.

Andrei Solomonov/Sputnik Andrei Solomonov/Sputnik

Meanwhile, the first proper supermarkets began opening in Russia.

Boris Prikhodko/Sputnik Boris Prikhodko/Sputnik

At the same time, the economics and system couldn’t handle the fast coming changes and it caused a crisis, which brought deficit and poverty to many.

Andrei Solomonov/Sputnik Andrei Solomonov/Sputnik

After the atheistic USSR collapsed, the Russian Orthodox Church again began receiving support from the state. Many churches were reopened and priests stopped being persecuted. Boris Yelstin and Patriarch Alexy II even met in the Moscow Kremlin.

Dmitry Donskoi/Sputnik Dmitry Donskoi/Sputnik

After 70-odd years, believers got a chance to openly confess their faith again. (Pictured below is the 'walk of cross', read more here.)

Rudolf Kucherov/Sputnik Rudolf Kucherov/Sputnik

People also got the chance to openly marry in church again.

Dmitry Fedorenko/Sputnik Dmitry Fedorenko/Sputnik

After years of working as a museum, the Kazansky Cathedral in St. Petersburg resumed its liturgies once more.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Pictured below is an Abbess of a monastery in deep prayer and thought.

Yury Kaver/Sputnik Yury Kaver/Sputnik

The Red Square, which was, for almost 70 Soviet years, a place for parades and communist demonstrations, began holding very different events. For example, a concert by the U.S. National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Russian musical director, Mstislav Rostropovich.

Politics also got a more “human face”. Pictured below is prime minister Viktor Chermomyrdin playing accordion while taking a rest with family.

Alexander Makarov/Sputnik Alexander Makarov/Sputnik

Girls became less shy and beauty pageants became even more interesting to watch.

Vitaly Arutunov/Sputnik Vitaly Arutunov/Sputnik

People were free to express themselves in art and very bold and controversial projects appeared, including this musical duo called ‘Politsia Nravov’ (‘Vice Squad’) pictured below.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

After years of dull, bland uniform clothes, women finally got the chance to try new fashions. Below is a woman choosing the best option in a fur store.

Alexander Lyskin/Sputnik Alexander Lyskin/Sputnik

A stylish woman of the 1990s chatting on a public telephone.

B.Kosyrev/Sputnik B.Kosyrev/Sputnik

More cars appeared on the streets, seen below driving along the Kremlevskaya Embankment in Moscow.

O.Nosova/Sputnik O.Nosova/Sputnik

River boats also became more frequently used in Moscow.

Viktor Chernov/Sputnik Viktor Chernov/Sputnik

Young cyclists hiding from a sudden summer downpour.

Viktor Chernov/Sputnik Viktor Chernov/Sputnik

A street vendor selling open-air BBQ in the park.

Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik

And, finally, kids got to enjoy their childhood more, like having a day out in a theme park!

Andrei Solomnov/Sputnik Andrei Solomnov/Sputnik

