What Russia was like in 2003 (PHOTOS)

Let’s take a look at some revealing photos depicting how the new country looked 20 years ago.

A football fan with a scarf saying ‘Russia’.

Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik

This was the next-to-last time November 7 was celebrated in Russia. It was the Anniversary of 1917 Revolution or, as it was called in the 1990s, Day of Accord and Reconciliation in Russia.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Later, the holiday was canceled, but a new one called National Unity Day was introduced on November 4 called.

Yury Belinsky/TASS Yury Belinsky/TASS

A rather fresh Moscow view. Christ the Savior Cathedral that was demolished in the 1930s by the Bolsheviks, was built anew in the late 1990s and the liturgy began service there from 2000. In Soviet times, the ‘Moskva’ open swimming pool was in its place.

Nikolai Malyshev/TASS Nikolai Malyshev/TASS

Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Alexey II meeting leaders of other benches of the Orthodox Church.

Vladimir Rodionov/Sputnik Vladimir Rodionov/Sputnik

Gymnast Alina Kabayeva waving after receiving a medal during the European championship.

Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik

A picture that can stay the same for centuries - reindeer breeders heading off to work on the Yamal peninsula.

Sergei Subbotin/Sputnik Sergei Subbotin/Sputnik

St. Petersburg celebrated its 300th anniversary in 2003.

Yury Belinsky/TASS Yury Belinsky/TASS

And the holiday was marked on a large scale.

Sergei Guneev/Sputnik Sergei Guneev/Sputnik

And big international guests attended, including the then U.S. president, George W. Bush.

Sergei Guneev/Sputnik Sergei Guneev/Sputnik

Vladimir Putin opening a new Ladoga railway station in St. Petersburg.

Alexei Panov/Sputnik Alexei Panov/Sputnik

The precious Amber Room of Tsarskoye Selo Palace after restoration.

Sergei Velichkin/Sputnik Sergei Velichkin/Sputnik

Fashion in 2003 be like…

Yury Abramochkin/Sputnik Yury Abramochkin/Sputnik

The Gorgeous Yeliseyevsky store in Moscow was opened after restoration.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Brokers working at the ultra modern computer center of the Moscow stock exchange.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Young gymnasts suffering in their struggle for the wins.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Guess who this young man is? Right, Russian businessman Roman Abramovich.

Sergei Guneev/Sputnik Sergei Guneev/Sputnik

‘Bathing of a Red Horse’ by Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. The exhibition is devoted to the 125th anniversary of the artist’s birth.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Kopeika, one of the first low-price supermarkets in Russia.

Igor Mikhalev/Sputnik Igor Mikhalev/Sputnik

A couple attending a Joseph Stalin exhibition.

Yury Abramochkin/Sputnik Yury Abramochkin/Sputnik

A young Chechen woman carrying her baby. In 2003, the Chechen conflict (Counter-terrorist operation on the territories of North Caucasian region) was in a hot phase.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Moscow’s first ever Formula-1 exhibition race being held in front of the Moscow State University.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

The 2003 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded jointly to Russian physicists Alexei Abrikosov and Vitaly Ginzburg (pictured below), as well as British-American Anthony James Leggett, “for pioneering contributions to the theory of superconductors and superfluids”.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Young women celebrating Kupala Night, a traditional Slavic summer holiday.

Valery Morev/TASS Valery Morev/TASS

A local playing a string instrument in Derbent, republic of Dagestan.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Journalists work in 2003 be like… Below, covering the elections in Chechnya.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

‘Alye Parusa’ (‘Scarlet Sails’), a new residential complex in Moscow.

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

Inside the State Kremlin Palace. The emblems of the Soviet republics remained as a part of the architectural history.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Chukotka folk ensemble perfoming.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Students of St. Petersburg’s Vaganova ballet academy practicing.

Sergei Subbotin/Sputnik Sergei Subbotin/Sputnik

Victoria Lopyreva won the ‘Miss Russia’ 2003 beauty pageant. She is considered one of the most beautiful women in Russia and became the face of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Marat Abulkhatin/TASS Marat Abulkhatin/TASS

A female tram driver dressed up for the New Year’s while on her shift.

Oleg Lastochkin/Sputnik Oleg Lastochkin/Sputnik

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.