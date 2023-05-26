Is this the UGLIEST Soviet car ever made?

Initially, it seemed like a breakthrough. But, later, a myriad of problems killed the innovative concept.

This car – named ‘NAMI-013’ – came out in 1950. Initially, the concept car received a warm welcome from Soviet automobile experts and the general public, mostly because they appreciated its atypical design.

The ‘NAMI-013’ partially resembled a prototype of a modern minivan and had an interesting “drop-like” shape. Most importantly, this was a uniquely Soviet design. Its creators did not copy any foreign-made cars, but designed one from scratch.

However, it turned out that the innovative design was not that great, after all. The construction of a “drop-like” body was a cumbersome process at the time; the car’s engine suffered from oil leaking, insufficient power and overheating. The later problem was solved by attaching a radiator from a different car, but this further damaged the car’s aesthetics. In addition, the car had a problematic gearbox, suspension and breaks.

All these problems hindered the car’s further development. After a series of failed attempts to improve the car, it was eventually disassembled and scrapped.

