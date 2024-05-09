How artists portrayed the USSR's victory in World War II (PICS)

Mikhail Khmelko. The Triumph of the Victorious Motherland (1949)State Tretyakov Gallery
Kukryniksy: Mikhail Kupriyanov, Porfiry Krylov, Nikolai Sokolov. The End. The Last Days of Hitler's Stake in the Underground of the Reich Chancellery (1947-1948)State Tretyakov Gallery
Vladimir Bogatkin. The Last Throw. Storming the Reichstag (1945)Oryol Museum of Fine Arts
Pyotr Krivonogov. Capitulation of Nazi troops in Berlin (1946)Central Armed Forces Museum
Pyotr Krivonogov. Victory (1948)Vladimir Vdovin/Sputnik
Yuri Bondarenko. Victory (1985)State Museum of the Defence of Moscow
Boris Okorokov. The First Day of Peace (1975)Donetsk Republican Art Museum
Vladimir Shtranich. Victory Holiday on May 9, 1945 (1946)Museum of Contemporary History of Russia
Konstantin Antonov. Winners (1985)Victory Museum
Vladimir Kostetsky. The Return (1947)Sputnik
Sergei Tkachev, Alexei Tkachev. May of 1945 (1981)Museum of the Tkachev Brothers
Pyotr Zhigimont. Soldier's Song (1954)Museum of Military Uniforms
Andrei Gorsky. Missing in Action (1962)Kyiv National Art Gallery Museum
