This story should be made into a film. It combines adventure, tragedy, and several plane hijackings – and involves Russian citizen Tamerlan Musayev.
As Radio Svoboda reports, the situation goes back to 1993 when Musayev and his heavily pregnant wife were trying to flee Azerbaijan and the conflict in
In the Swedish
But the man didn't give up. In 2014 he made another radical attempt to settle in Sweden. While flying on a plane from Copenhagen to Oslo he claimed a bomb was on board, so the passenger jet landed in the Swedish city of Gothenburg: Musayev was imprisoned for another year in Sweden, while his cat that was traveling with him was sent to an animal shelter in the country.
But after being released from prison he decided against collecting his feline friend. "After being released I couldn't take her to St. Petersburg – because from now on I will make sure to regularly act [with fake bombs] and regularly be sent to Swedish prisons,” he told Fontanka, in the hope that the country would eventually grant him asylum.
In 2015 Musayev had yet another go and used the same old ruse of telling people a bomb was on the plane he was traveling on, this time from St. Petersburg to Helsinki. Another emergency landing ensued – Musayev was detained and received a lifelong ban
But how could he leave his cat alone? On Oct. 12,
On Nov. 12 Musayev will be released from the Swedish prison and sent back to Russia –
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.