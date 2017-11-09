Aeroflot to solve “noisy crisp packets” problem

Aeroflot to solve “noisy crisp packets” problemGetty Images
Aeroflot, Russia’s largest air carrier, has promised to do something about the allegedly noisy packages used by Aeroflot employees to store food. This comes after Sochi resident Lev Levchenko submitted a claim for moral damages, demanding compensation of 999,999 rubles ($17,000) after he was prevented from sleeping on board a flight while
“I received a call from a representative of the Aeroflot customer services department. He announced the consideration of my case at the suit and promised to solve the
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.