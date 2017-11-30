Killer coffee and cows: 10 oddities found in Russian apartment blocks

That situation when there are six flats but only five mailboxes…How about this novel solution. Seems like those living in five and six must know each other’s business pretty well.
Один на двоих pic.twitter.com/bf8JM2dNtp— Чад_Кутежа_и_Угара (@Chad_kutezha) November 29, 2017
Russians love art but what would Leonardo Da Vinci think if he saw this?
Интеллигентный подъезд#mona_liza#pics#humor#мона_лиза#картиныpic.twitter.com/1QPmfFwlG7— Battsu - batt.su (@BattsuHumor) February 10, 2015
Some people have the strangest neighbors. Did you know cows can’t walk down the stairs - looks likes this guy is stuck.
Guess what happens when you don’t have a garage - this!
Два вопроса: как и зачем? pic.twitter.com/zlKqyFXCtu— Чад_Кутежа_и_Угара (@Chad_kutezha) November 29, 2017
When taking the lift is more like trying to solve a puzzle game.
Number 6, but level 100.
Все не так просто, как кажется ) pic.twitter.com/30ArWJCWOW— Чад_Кутежа_и_Угара (@Chad_kutezha) November 29, 2017
Surely it’s against the law to be driving while you’re this high anyway.
В лифте МАШИНЫ НЕ ПАРКОВАТЬ! pic.twitter.com/SGMlhilDXf— Чад_Кутежа_и_Угара (@Chad_kutezha) November 29, 2017
Coffee has never been so dangerous.
If you forget to pay your tax in Russia, don’t: “Hi, Sergei, Where are you? It’s tax. I will find you!”
Ты где? pic.twitter.com/gsWKG3aYVt— Чад_Кутежа_и_Угара (@Chad_kutezha) November 29, 2017
This is what Sergei should have done - he would not have been found!
Фото #втему - Маскировка!) - > - #россия#стена#смех#дом#дверь#маскировкаpic.twitter.com/31N0ohl8Xp— #Втему (@vtemu_su) December 8, 2014
