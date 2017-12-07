Nereocystis luetkeanaMaxim Antipin
It sounds likes something out of a horror movie: Sea worms attack Russia!
People living on the Chukotka Peninsula in the country’s remote
In fact, it turns out the creepy entities are something less exciting: They’re a kind of algae known as Nereocystis luetkeana. They originate from the Pacific coast of North America, so they’ve come a long way. The algae can grow up to 25 m long and 20 cm in
Algae can grow up to 25 m long and 20 cm in diameterMaxim Antipin
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.