From under the counter: A weird joke craze trending on Russian Twitter

Georgy Manaev

Getty Images
A joke about a saleswoman overhearing music from the client’s headphones and acting bizarrely has gone viral on social media

On Dec.7, a popular Russian blogger Mitya Aleshkovsky (@aleshru) shared a funny story that happened to him. A saleswoman at a market overheard "Okean Elzi" (a popular Ukrainian band) playing on his headphones and so she sold him some Ukrainian sausage under the counter.

This sparked a flurry of Twitter users to post their own jokes.

A saleswoman at the market overheard Twenty One Pilots playing on my headphones and sold me marshmallows, a monocycle, a book by Ayn Rand, and two barbershop discount vouchers under the counter

A saleswoman at the market overheard Nirvana playing on my headphones and sold me a shotgun under the counter

A saleswoman at the market overheard Manic Street Preachers playing on my headphones, took a paper knife from under the counter, cut “4real” into her arm, shot the postman, and now her location is unknown

A saleswoman at the market overheard drum and bass playing on my headphones and sold me sedatives under the counter

A saleswoman at the market overheard the Doom2 soundtrack playing in my headphones and sold me 40 energy cells and a red key under the counter

A saleswoman at the drugstore overheard Radiohead playing in my headphones and sold me antidepressants without a prescription

A saleswoman at the market overheard John Cage - 4’33 playing on my headphones and said that my postmodern sense of humor is losing its meaning in the wake of contemporary metamodern thought

A saleswoman at the market overheard Psychic TV playing on my headphones and never sold anything again and avoided the market like the plague

A saleswoman at the market overheard Herman’s Hermits playing on my headphones and said that there’s no milk today

A saleswoman at the market overheard Ian Curtis playing on my headphones and love, love tore her apart, again

A saleswoman at the market overheard State Anthem of the Soviet Union playing on my headphones and sold me nothing because NOTHING IS AVAILABLE

A saleswoman at the market overheard Gogol Bordello playing on my headphones and she closed the shop, it’s been four days now since we’re hanging out with gypsies, I wonder what are we gonna pay the shop owner??

