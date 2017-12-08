From under the counter: A weird joke craze trending on Russian Twitter

A joke about a saleswoman overhearing music from the client’s headphones and acting bizarrely has gone viral on social media

On Dec.7, a popular Russian blogger Mitya Aleshkovsky (@aleshru) shared a funny story that happened to him. A saleswoman at a market overheard "Okean Elzi" (a popular Ukrainian band) playing on his headphones and so she sold him some Ukrainian sausage under the counter.



This sparked a flurry of Twitter users to post their own jokes.

Продавщица на рынке услышала, что у меня в наушниках играет Twenty One Pilots и продала "из под полы" маршмеллоу, моноколесо, томик Айн Рэнд и два купона в барбершоп — Alexey (@lepestkov) December 8, 2017

A saleswoman at the market overheard Twenty One Pilots playing on my headphones and sold me marshmallows, a monocycle, a book by Ayn Rand, and two barbershop discount vouchers under the counter

Продавщица на рынке услышала, что у меня в наушниках играет Нирвана и продала "из-под полы" ружьишко — Я Мимокрокодил (@YaMimocrocodile) December 7, 2017

A saleswoman at the market overheard Nirvana playing on my headphones and sold me a shotgun under the counter

продавщица на рынке услышала, что у меня в наущниках играют мэник стрит причерс, вынула из под полы нож для бумаги, вырезала им на предплечье надпись "4real",выстрелила в почтальона и без вести пропала — роман газета (@agitplakat) December 7, 2017

A saleswoman at the market overheard Manic Street Preachers playing on my headphones, took a paper knife from under the counter, cut “4real” into her arm, shot the postman, and now her location is unknown

Продавщица на рынке услышала, что у меня в наушниках играет драм энд бейс и продала мне "из под полы" успокоительно. — исксствнный интллкт (@ONEXXIII) December 8, 2017

A saleswoman at the market overheard drum and bass playing on my headphones and sold me sedatives under the counter

Продавщица на рынке услышала, что у меня в наушниках играет doom2 e1m1 и из-под полы продала мне 40 энергоячеек и красный ключ. — Нервный Ленивец (@verniyleninetz) December 8, 2017

A saleswoman at the market overheard the Doom2 soundtrack playing in my headphones and sold me 40 energy cells and a red key under the counter

Продавщица в аптеке услышала у меня в наушниках радиохед и продала антидепрессанты без рецепта — Гербарина Февральска (@gerbarina_f) December 8, 2017

A saleswoman at the drugstore overheard Radiohead playing in my headphones and sold me antidepressants without a prescription

Продавщица на рынке услышала, что у меня в наушниках играет Джон Кейдж — 4'33" и сказала, что моё постмодернистское чувство юмора теряет актуальность в свете грядущего метамодерна — Андрей Пономарёв (@DustyJacket) December 8, 2017

A saleswoman at the market overheard John Cage - 4’33 playing on my headphones and said that my postmodern sense of humor is losing its meaning in the wake of contemporary metamodern thought

Продавщица на рынке услышала, что у меня в наушниках играет Psychic TV и больше никогда ничем не торговала, а рынок обходила десятой дорогой. — пан Палівець (@pan_palivec) December 8, 2017

A saleswoman at the market overheard Psychic TV playing on my headphones and never sold anything again and avoided the market like the plague

Продавщица на рынке услышала, что у меня в наушниках играет Herman’s Hermits и сказала, что молока сегодня нет. — Уегор (@egor_eeee) December 8, 2017

A saleswoman at the market overheard Herman’s Hermits playing on my headphones and said that there’s no milk today

Продавщица на рынке услышала, что у меня в наушниках играет Ян Кертис и любовь разорвала её на части снова. — Уегор (@egor_eeee) December 8, 2017

A saleswoman at the market overheard Ian Curtis playing on my headphones and love, love tore her apart, again

Продавщица на рынке услышала у меня в наушниках гимн СССР и не продала ничего, потому что НИЧЕГО НЕТ https://t.co/2G0iCdSHO7 — anna maksimyuk (@annamaksimyuk) December 8, 2017

A saleswoman at the market overheard State Anthem of the Soviet Union playing on my headphones and sold me nothing because NOTHING IS AVAILABLE

Продавщица на рынке услышала, что у меня в наушниках играет Gogol Bordello, закрыла лавку!!! 4е сутки тусим с цыганами. Не знаю как будим возвращать выручку 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Рок-н-Рольщик (@rockn_rollass) December 7, 2017

A saleswoman at the market overheard Gogol Bordello playing on my headphones and she closed the shop, it’s been four days now since we’re hanging out with gypsies, I wonder what are we gonna pay the shop owner??

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.