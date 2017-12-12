Russian government to clamp down on rogue witches and wizards

Those practising magic will now need to prove it’s not all a load of hocus-pocus.

Russia’s Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) has found a list of voluntary certification systems (VCS) “legalizing” magicians, witches, sorcerers, and other “professions.”

“These services are being offered to the population,” Rosstandart said. The agency also notes that the vocations are not “confirmed by any regulatory documents,” which is why it’s taking action.

Rosstandart is now only greenlighting non-traditional services that are proven and have shown positive results. So all those Russian witches and sorcerers better start improving their spells...

It must be added that the agency has not yet stated what kind of documents wizards need to work their magic legally.

