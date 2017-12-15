English-speaking Russian YouTubers go viral: Don't miss out on these channels

Boris the gopnik teaches you how to celebrate Christmas the Slavic way.

They drink vodka, teach you how to manage relationships, and show you around Russia's provinces. And all of this in English. For some mysterious reason, we just can’t stop sharing their videos.

Any video by this Russian-born naturalized American, with an inimitable and hilarious accent, is solid gold. His comic Russian accent works magic even with the excellent grammar. How does this Crazy Russian Dad charm us off our feet?

He’s made videos with topics ranging from his opinion on former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony, to mundane affairs such as doing jury duty. This YouTuber even interviewed Mrs. Massachusetts once, as if to completely confuse his followers about the channel’s content.

Sometimes, “Dad” reveals interesting details about himself. In one video he claimed that he went to school with Vladimir Putin’s nephew, and practiced judo at Putin’s favorite gym. Now you have our attention! [Editor’s note: Russia Beyond was unable to confirm or disprove these claims]

Advising fellow Americans on what not to ask Russians, the Crazy Russian Dad says: “Don’t ask Russians about their plans for the weekend. We don’t talk about this; not to coworkers and not to strangers. It’s not KGB training or anything, it’s just cultural… we don’t discuss it, we don’t ask each other what are your plans for the weekend. Not appropriate. We do our things; okay, we collect mushrooms, we pickle vegetables, we go hunting, shopping, whatever.” [sic]

Well, maybe take his advice after all. “Crazy Russian Dad does not cut corners. Sank you, good night.”

Life of Boris(1.1 million subscribers)

This amazing YouTube channel helps you see the world from another angle. Boris the gopnik teaches you how to celebrate Christmas the Slavic way, how to cook garlic bread, and records some hardbass tracks for your enjoyment.

We bet you knew nothing about the mysterious Russian underworld. Even few Russians have had access into the country’s underworld. Well, this enlightening YouTube channel sets the record straight. From tracksuits to tattoos, sunflower seeds and old Mercedes get ready to dive into the uncensored gopniks’ realm. “This is how we live. Raz, dva, tri. Red rubbles what you have to give, nothing is for free…”

Crazy Russian Hacker(10.3 million subscribers)

This channel has nothing to do with Russian hack stories, or with Donald Trump’s election to the White House. Instead, with a thick Russian accent this guy demonstrates his tech skills, and tests all kinds of gadgets. Some reviews make his 10 million subscribers hold their breath and share, share, share.

Just check out these simple videos, and you’ll realize why you can’t turn away. The Crazy Russian Hacker reviews 10 weirdest coin banks, 8 weirdest lighters, and 8 wine gadgets. These videos are impossible to turn off. So, don’t try to fight the Russian magic. Stay tuned.

This looks like a typical beauty blog for women, but it’s not what it appears at first sight. This Russian girl, who never takes off her fur coat, knows much about relationships, and her advice comes straight from the bottom of her Russian heart.

Her videos attempt to teach Americans about how to build (and break) relationships the Russian way. What to do if he stops texting? How to have a successful first date? How to tell he is the one? How to impress women without sending dick pics? Sonya in Fur needs only one minute of your time to answer vital existential questions, and the videos are sometimes quite enlightening.

Typical advice from Sonya is: “You never invite boy to your house unless he buys house and you move there. Never bring man home, you go to his home, check all his stuff and make sure it’s kosher.”

Sonya is a self-proclaimed feminist and maybe she’s got a point: “Ladies, never get stuck on one man: you fall in love too soon, too fast.”

Have you ever wondered what's it like to live in Russia’s provinces? Well, this YouTuber serves it raw. His videos, though in English, shed light on topics that every Russian can relate to: selecting a new car battery, going to McDonalds in Ufa (1,500 km east of Moscow), or refurbishing your newly bought apartment.

These are indeed life and death matters for every Russian, and it seems his content strikes a cord with the English-speaking audience. Some of Real Russia’s videos get over 300,000 views on YouTube. The secret is easy. As the channel's author says, his blog is “the deepest insight in the real Russian life with no fake, and, yes, with no bullshit.”

