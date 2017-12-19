Moscow’s top bars in 2017 chosen by foreigners to make for the ultimate pub crawl

Places frequented by visitors to the capital have been rated by popular location service maps.me

Maps.me, which belongs to Russian internet giant Mail.ru, has coined a list of bars frequented by foreigners in Moscow, based on big data collected by the company’s app. Check out these places on the city’s interactive map - and make sure to have this guide handy when embarking on your New Year’s bar crawl in the Russian capital.

Alternatively, if you aren’t much into drinking, take a look at our guide on how to buy genuine Russian souvenirs or explore the best winter getaways in Moscow region instead.

