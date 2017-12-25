Russian budget airline promises free flights to people dressed as Father Frost and Snow Maiden

From December 25th, 2017 to January 10th, 2018 the offer is available on flights with vacant seats

A promotional campaign has been launched by Pobeda, the Russian low-cost carrier. To get a free flight, a client must approach the registration desk dressed as either one of Russian New Year characters - Father Frost or Snow Maiden, - declare their wish to get a free flight and then wait for registration to end.

Free ticket will be issued if two conditions are met: there are vacant seats on the plane and the client remains in costume until the flight arrives at its destination - so that all other passengers, and of course, kids, can enjoy the New Year mood.

“We want to raise the spirit of our clients and to brighten our flights with the presence of fairytale heroes loved by everybody,” says Pobeda’s CEO, Andrey Kalmykov. “Of course, most of our flights are always sold out, but according to statistics, about three percent of passengers don’t show up for the flight, so there is a real chance for a Father Frost or Snow Maiden to get aboard”.

A Father Frost costume must include a beard, and the Snow Maiden must brandish a braid to comply with the rules of the campaign.

The carrier says the campaign is targeted at people who didn’t get their New Year vacation tickets and are able to wait for some time at the airport. For such passengers, hand luggage is free as usual, while additional luggage is paid.

