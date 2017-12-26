Top 10 Russia Beyond stories in 2017 – editor's choice

This is probably one of the most controversial ratings we’ve ever put together. The flood of arguments like "Why have you put Gorky above Nabokov?" was unstoppable. Let us know in the comments what YOU personally don’t like about this list after having a look at it here.
KrasnodarVitaliy Timkiv/Sputnik
If you want to move to Russia, but haven't decided which city, this text is for you. With its
Historical park 'Russia. My History'Press photo
Russian tsars are among the most popular topics for our readers. This quiz will show if you are more Catherine the Great or Ivan the Terrible.
A group of Red Army men. Petrograd, 1917Getty Images
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the October Russian Revolution, the coup and the following Civil War, which changed the country beyond recognition. Take a closer look at the timeline of the fall of the Russian Empire.
Now that you know almost everything about Russian history, it’s time to learn more about modern Russians. These facts will help you to get to know your Russian friends and colleagues in a comprehensive way.
Here’s the best Russian travel info package your click can get you: How to get a visa, how to rent an apartment or a bike, and what to do in different cities if you have only got $100 for a weekend.
This quiz is not a child’s play. There are a lot of traps for you in here. You will be surprised at how many locations in Europe or U.S. look like Russian or vice versa.
It’s a bittersweet ode to the Soviet supersonic jet with its history full of risks, tragedies and enormous ambitions.
You can’t just walk into a gun shop in Russia and buy a rifle out of the blue. But it wasn’t always like that. Learn more here.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.