Men with automatic guns lead a camel through Novosibirsk

On December 25th in the very centre of Novosibirsk, people spotted an unusual sight: men armed with automatic weapons guiding a camel through the snowy streets of Novosibirsk.

“It happened around 10 o’clock in the morning. They waited for the light to change and lead the camel across the street to the Russian railways office,” Andrey Chernyshov, a witness, told Novosibirsk News (link in Russian).

The men guiding the camel were disguised as stormtroopers or something - dressed in white robes, wearing white facial masks. They were holding guns, but it is unclear whether the weaponds were real or theatrical props. There was a carpet and a saddle on the camel.

